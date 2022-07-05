Family calls for justice after 70-year-old is killed in Russian strike

In 2015, a former Union County, New Jersey, priest admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old altar boy years prior. But the priest, Manuel Gallo Espinoza, then fled to his native country of Ecuador and was never extradited to the United States to face multiple sexual assault charges and an allegation of rape. Now, Espinoza will certainly never stand trial in New Jersey, as local reports say he’s died by suicide after shooting three other people, killing one of them. According to the reports, 59-year-old Espinoza shot three of his partners at an English-language school in Ecuador on July 2 following a disagreement about school management, killing Byron Carreño and then himself. While the Union County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm the reports, multiple people who knew Espinoza verified photos of him that are circulating.

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO