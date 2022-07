ST. LOUIS (TCD) -- A 70-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his disabled sister in the home they shared because he was upset about having to take care of her. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Saturday, July 2, Anthony Sokolich allegedly attacked his sister, 63-year-old Kathryn Sokolich, in the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Drive. Anthony reportedly hit her repeatedly to the point of unconsciousness and was the one who called 911.

