ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 5, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The high-pressure system that kept us dry this Fourth of July is moving east, and a front will lift in, bringing enough instability to produce thunderstorms. As a result, around noon, a line of thunderstorms pushes into NCWV from the northwest. This line of thunderstorms will contain...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Are you sick of the cloudiness and the rain? I know I am. If you’re like me and miss the sun, good news! The cold front that’s been moving over West Virginia ever-so-slowly over the last few days is finally pulling away from us tonight. That means today’s precipitation is going to move out over the course of this evening, and overnight, most clouds will be moving along with it. By the time we wake up tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, and we can expect a mostly sunny day. For our most southern and eastern counties (namely Braxton, Webster, Randolph, and Tucker), there may be a bit more cloud cover than everyone else, and a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially for Randolph and Tucker Counties. Temperatures in these counties will be closer to the upper 70s and low 80s, where everyone else will be closer to average, in the mid-80s. Heading into Monday, all of us will be seeing mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will rise a few degrees as airflow starts to come from the south. This southerly airflow will increase into Tuesday, which will raise atmospheric moisture; this, in turn, will give us higher humidity levels as well as a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rain accumulation is expected to be low at this time, and storms aren’t looking to be too severe. Beyond that, we can expect sunny or partly cloudy conditions all the way through the end of the week, as temperatures steadily rise to above average.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New missile production facility coming to West Virginia

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va (WDTV) - A new missile production facility is coming to West Virginia. Northrop Grumman Corporation announced the construction of a facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia that will have the capacity to support production of up to 600 strike missiles per year. The facility is slated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDTV

One person life-flighted in Mount Clare crash

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is being life-flighted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Clare. The crash, which happened on Buckhannon Pike, was called in to officials on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the accident blocked...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WDTV

Over $1 million in STOP Violence Against Woman Act grants awarded

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has awarded $1,073,538 in STOP Violence Against Women program grant funds to 24 projects across West Virginia. The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy