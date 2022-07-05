Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Are you sick of the cloudiness and the rain? I know I am. If you’re like me and miss the sun, good news! The cold front that’s been moving over West Virginia ever-so-slowly over the last few days is finally pulling away from us tonight. That means today’s precipitation is going to move out over the course of this evening, and overnight, most clouds will be moving along with it. By the time we wake up tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, and we can expect a mostly sunny day. For our most southern and eastern counties (namely Braxton, Webster, Randolph, and Tucker), there may be a bit more cloud cover than everyone else, and a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially for Randolph and Tucker Counties. Temperatures in these counties will be closer to the upper 70s and low 80s, where everyone else will be closer to average, in the mid-80s. Heading into Monday, all of us will be seeing mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will rise a few degrees as airflow starts to come from the south. This southerly airflow will increase into Tuesday, which will raise atmospheric moisture; this, in turn, will give us higher humidity levels as well as a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Rain accumulation is expected to be low at this time, and storms aren’t looking to be too severe. Beyond that, we can expect sunny or partly cloudy conditions all the way through the end of the week, as temperatures steadily rise to above average.

