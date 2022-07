A U.S. Army veteran who participated in this year’s Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is recalling the experience as challenging but one she would do again. “The most challenging part of the ride was managing the bone spur pain in my residual limb,” veteran Danielle Green said. “A part of the body wanted to shut it down, but my mind tried to surpass the discomfort and ride on.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO