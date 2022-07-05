ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Oil & Gas Association to Biden: Stop the blame game

Robert Lincoln
4d ago

that's all the Democrats have left... there is absoloutley no way it's there poor policy's??? must be someone else's fault lol...

the tooth
4d ago

Binden has no body to blame but his administration and himself. He brain has no idea what is going on in this country. Blame everyone but himself and liberals liberals Send him emails along with all of them

whocarez
4d ago

the domestic terrorist can't take responsibility for anything especially all his many many failures

