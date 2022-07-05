ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry as a building block for scientific literacy?

By Florida International University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking chemistry before biology can actually better prepare students for their biology courses, according to a new research study. A team of researchers led by Sonia Underwood, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry and STEM Transformation Institute, and Zahilyn Roche Allred, a distinguished postdoctoral researcher in FIU's...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Phys.org

Researchers build longest highly-conductive molecular nanowire

As our devices get smaller and smaller, the use of molecules as the main components in electronic circuitry is becoming ever more critical. Over the past 10 years, researchers have been trying to use single molecules as conducting wires because of their small scale, distinct electronic characteristics, and high tunability. But in most molecular wires, as the length of the wire increases, the efficiency by which electrons are transmitted across the wire decreases exponentially. This limitation has made it especially challenging to build a long molecular wire—one that is much longer than a nanometer—that actually conducts electricity well.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Towards autonomous prediction and synthesis of novel magnetic materials

In materials science, candidates for novel functional materials are usually explored in a trial-and-error fashion through calculations, synthetic methods, and material analysis. However, the approach is time-consuming and requires expertise. Now, researchers from Japan have used a data-driven approach to automate the process of predicting new magnetic materials. By combining first-principles calculations, Bayesian optimization, and monoatomic alternating deposition, the proposed method can enable a faster development of next-generation electronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers achieve record entanglement of quantum memories

A network in which data transmission is perfectly secure against hacking? If physicists have their way, this will become reality one day with the help of the quantum mechanical phenomenon known as entanglement. For entangled particles, the rule is: If you measure the state of one of the particles, then you automatically know the state of the other. It makes no difference how far away the entangled particles are from each other. This is an ideal state of affairs for transmitting information over long distances in a way that renders eavesdropping impossible.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Development of new biomaterial with super strength inspired by limpets

An interdisciplinary team of biologists, chemists and engineers from the University of Portsmouth have become the first to successfully grow a limpet inspired biomaterial with extreme strength. The small aquatic snail-like mollusks use a tongue bristling with tiny microscopic teeth to scrape food off rocks and into their mouths. These...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Natural selection may be making society more unequal

Contemporary humans are still evolving, but natural selection favors those with lower earnings and poorer education—according to research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published today shows how natural selection effects are stronger in groups with lower income and less education, among younger parents, people not living with a partner, and people with more lifetime sexual partners.
SCIENCE
BBC

Pentaquarks: scientists find new "exotic" configurations of quarks

Scientists have found new ways in which quarks, the tiniest particles known to humankind, group together. The new structures exist for just a hundred thousandth of a billionth of a billionth of a second but may explain how our Universe is formed. Atoms contain smaller particles called neutrons and protons,...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Mathematical calculations show that quantum communication across interstellar space should be possible

A team of physicists at the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy has used mathematical calculations to show that quantum communications across interstellar space should be possible. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review D, the group describes their calculations and also the possibility of extraterrestrial beings attempting to communicate with us using such signaling.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Large Hadron Collider revs up to unprecedented energy level

Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world's largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

A conversation on using chemical probes to study protein function in cells and organisms

Chemical probes are selective small-molecule modulators, usually inhibitors, of their target protein's function, that can be used in cell or even animal studies to interrogate the functions of their target proteins. Cheryl Arrowsmith, the leader of a new initiative called Target 2035, which seeks to identify a pharmacological modulator for most human proteins by the year 2035, and Paul Workman, the Executive Director of the nonprofit Chemical Probes Portal, an online resource dedicated to chemical probes, talked to Nature Communications about chemical probes, their respective paths to leadership positions in the field, the online resources available to those interested in the topic and the promise and value of open - collaborative - science. The below material is a modified transcript of a long discussion, preserving the conversational tone, but streamlined and edited for clarity, and thus we do not attribute the particular parts to Cheryl or Paul specifically except for when they shared their personal experiences.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research challenges long-held beliefs about limb regeneration

Ken Muneoka is no stranger to disrupting the field of regeneration; for example, in a 2019 ground-breaking publication in Nature, the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) professor proved for the first time that joint regeneration in mammals was possible. Now, his team is again...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Video: The new Large Hadron Collider beauty VELO

The Vertex Locator (VELO) was installed at the LHCb experiment in May 2022, just in time for the start of the third LHC run, on 5 July, marking the end of 15 years of development and construction. The pixel detector, with its millions of microscopic pixels, each measuring 55 x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

NASA: “Something Weird is Going On with the Cosmos” to Early Universe within Seconds of the Big Bang (The Galaxy Report)

Astrobiology, Astronomy, Astrophysics, Cosmology, Early Universe, Exoplanets, Extraterrestrial Life, Gravitational Waves, Milky Way Galaxy, quantum physics, Science, Technology, Universe. Today’s stories range from Strange radio burst raises new questions to NASA head confirms belief that “extraterrestrials are out there,” and much more. Strange radio burst raises new...
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Scientists see “rarest event ever recorded” in search for dark matter

Scientists have observed an extremely rare particle physics event using a detector that’s hunting for dark matter, the mysterious material that physicists have yet to observe. In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers with the XENON Collaboration said they’d observed the radioactive decay of a substance called...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists discover cancer trigger that could spur targeted drug therapies

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have definitively linked the function of a specific domain of proteins important in plant-microbe biology to a cancer trigger in humans, knowledge that had eluded scientists for decades. The team's findings, published in Nature Communications Biology, open up a new...
CANCER

