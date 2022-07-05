ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Rachel Brosnahan reacts to mass shooting in hometown of Highland Park, Ill.

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLnzb_0gV8MNk200
Rachel Brosnahan reacted to the mass shooting in her Highland Park, Ill., hometown. GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan is “sick” over Monday’s mass shooting in her hometown of Highland Park, Ill.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star, 31, tweeted, referencing the Fourth of July event where a gunman opened fire from a rooftop.

At least six people were killed, with dozens wounded.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone,” Brosnahan continued. “No words.”

The Emmy winner concluded by sharing a link to Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17msf3_0gV8MNk200
At least six people were killed at the Fourth of July parade, with dozens injured.

Brosnahan also retweeted a message reading, “I’ve seen a few tweets about Highland Park being ‘the last place you’d expect’ to hear about a shooting. Plea to leave that thought out of coverage.

“No civilian place, no matter how under-invested or affluent, should ever have to ‘expect’ gun violence,” the tweet read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA9Ft_0gV8MNk200
The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” alum felt “sick” over the tragedy.

Singer Richard Marx grew up in the same Chicago suburb as Brosnahan, tweeting Monday about how “heartbroken” he was over the tragedy.

“I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there,” Marx, 58, wrote via Twitter.

“My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken,” he continued. “And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
YourErie

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
CBS Chicago

Several July 4 events canceled in wake of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced the remainder of the village's Fourth Fest has been canceled. The Highland Park Park District also is closing all of its facilities on Tuesday.Multiple surrounding communities said their events on Monday were canceled due to the shooting out of an abundance of caution or out of respect for those affected.Buffalo Grove canceled all of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Everytown For Gun Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
wbiw.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, July 9....
INDIANA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy