ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaD7L_0gV8MMrJ00

2 killed, 1 hurt in Brooklyn deli shooting 00:29

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Teenager stabbed to death at Hamilton Heights subway station

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Saturday after being stabbed on a 1 train platform in Hamilton Heights.This comes after at least two other stabbings in recent days.  As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, another life has been lost in what neighbors are calling a senseless act of violence."It's too much and too often," West Harlem resident Giovanni Pacheco said.The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. inside the 137th Street-City College station on the northbound platform.One witness, who did not want to be identified, says three teenage girls were trying to rob a 14-year-old boy when things escalated."There were girls. There were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

NYPD officer shoots man in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A police officer shot a man in Queens Saturday evening, according to the NYPD. The shooting took place on 116th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Cambria Heights. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what condition he is in.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

14-year-old stabbed to death in NYC subway: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said. The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
ABCNY

Teen fatally stabbed on Manhattan subway platform

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan. It happened at 137th Street and Broadway at the 137 Street - City College station in Hamilton Heights on Saturday just after 3 p.m. Police found the 14-year-old on the northbound 1...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in delivery vehicle robbery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the person accused of robbing an Amazon delivery worker in Brooklyn.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Avenue W near Bragg Street in Sheepshead Bay.According to police, a man in a marked Amazon vehicle was delivering a package when someone approached him on a Citi Bike, pulled out a knife and demanded property.Video from inside the vehicle shows a masked individual rummaging through a bag on the front passenger seat of the vehicle before going into the back and looking through the packages.Police say the individual stole an unknown number of packages before taking off.The Amazon worker was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run near Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.It happened on the ramp from the Williamsburg Bridge to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway at around 4 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the bridge and was struck as he approached the ramp. The victim was wearing a helmet, but did not survive, police said. Descriptions of the other driver and car involved were not immediately released. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Deli#Police#Violent Crime#Brookdale Hospital
PIX11

Brooklyn man found beaten in his apartment dies of injuries

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An East Flatbush man who was found with head trauma in his apartment last month has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday. Victim Michael Sydnor’s father called 911 on June 18 and asked cops to perform a wellness check at his son’s apartment, police sources told PIX11 News.  When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Car Thieves Rip Keys From 71-Year-Old Owner in NYC Driveway: Cops

A brazen robbery struck close to home for a 71-year-old Brooklyn man who faced down car thieves in a daylight driveway showdown. Police said the robbery duo struck the Canarsie residence around 5 p.m. Thursday when one of the unidentified men approached the victim in the driveway where his SUV was parked.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Three women charged after violent food fight at Lower East Side restaurant

NEW YORK - Three women have been arrested and a Lower East Side restaurant is rebuilding after a shocking incident captured on social media over the July 4 holiday weekend. According to authorities, the women, identified as Pearl Ozaria, Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson, walked into Bel Fries on Ludlow Street at around 4 a.m. and placed their order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Food fight: Three women arrested for brawl over $1.75 for sauce

NEW YORK — Chaos erupted inside a New York City restaurant when customers became violent after they were told there was a charge for dipping sauce for their French fries. Video posted online shows the violent food fight that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend at Bel-Fries on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Employees were left traumatized by the chaos that began just after 4 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen boy among two people shot at Brooklyn playground

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot by a gunman on a scooter early Thursday at a Brownsville playground, according to authorities. Shots rang out at the Van Dyke Playground on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., police said. Firing from...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy