2 dead, 1 wounded after Brooklyn deli shooting

2 killed, 1 hurt in Brooklyn deli shooting 00:29

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed and one was injured overnight in a shooting in East New York, Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday inside Spring Creek Deli on Loring Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene, and a 23-year-old was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. An 18-year-old was also listed in critical condition.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

The NYPD responded to 11 shootings overnight, with 18 people shot and three killed.