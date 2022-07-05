ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Tuesday forecast

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: More clouds move in 02:45

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Most of the thunderstorms should be non-severe, although isolated severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Things will quiet down overnight with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s around the area.

As for tomorrow, it's an overall better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Thursday with the potential for this activity to lingering into Friday.

As of now, the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

