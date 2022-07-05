ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak suspect booked for assault

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces an assault charge following her weekend...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

News Channel Nebraska

Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate Arrested After Being Spotted By NDCS Staff Member

(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. John Strickland was spotted Wednesday morning by a staff person from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) in the area of 16th and Farnam Street in Omaha. That staff person contacted authorities and waited until Strickland was taken into custody. Strickland left CCC-O on July 4, 2022.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 47-year-old Ian Joseph Haas of Red Oak on Monday night during a traffic stop near 8th and Ratliff Road for a traffic offense. Police transported Haas to the Montgomery County Jail for driving with a revoked license through the state of Iowa. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Nodaway County accident injures 2

(Conception Junction) -- Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 one mile east of Conception Junction shortly after 11:05 a.m. when the vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. The patrol say the juvenile driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid, cross the center line, and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and fence before coming to rest on its front wheels against the fence facing southeast. The Patrol says neither the driver nor 19-year-old passenger Bailey Wallace were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released its; arrest report from June 26 to July 6. Lang, Craig, 59 of Atlantic for Public Intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held. June 28, 2022. Arrests:. Dellaca, Jennifer, 33 of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
KETV.com

Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested this morning for Eluding. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kyle Danny Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to assist ABLE 1 in pursuit of a vehicle from Nebraska to Iowa. In other activity, 26-year-old Akot Marko...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak fire department sent to local business

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials investigated reported smoke at a local business late Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters were sent to the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at 1205 North Broadway shortly before 4:20 p.m. following the sound of an explosion and a report of smoke inside the building. Store officials evacuated the business as a precaution. Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported nothing showing. And, no issues were detected after firefighters deployed the department's aerial truck to check the rooftop HVAC system. Law enforcement on the scene reported an odor of smoke and possible light haze within the structure. But, a check of the building's breakers, water heating system and cooling system found no indications of malfunctioning or failure of equipment. Fire crews remained on the scene for more than a half-hour, but turned the structure back to management, advising them to call if anything changed.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported three arrests and one incident report. On July 1, Police arrested 24-year-old Duane Giles of Creston for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities released Giles on Promise to Appear. On July 3. Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Lee Marler of Creston, a Union County Warrant for Violating a...
CRESTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate new violence against women cases in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County officials report incidents of violence against women in Nebraska City over the Fourth of July weekend, including separate allegations of false imprisonment, domestic strangulation and using an AR-15 to commit a felony. Judge David Partsch set at $75,000 bond Tuesday for 39-year-old Joshua Schneider,...
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

