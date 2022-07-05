PS5 not saving game progress. Help please

Afternoon. Firstly let me say I am the least technical person ever. Now I've got that out the way I have a question. My Firestick, which is about 4-5 years old has suddenly stopped working. Changed the batteries and unplugged from the plug and the stick from the TV but just keeps coming up "no signal" with a blue screen. Was working ok yesterday but then had a power cut last night and now nothing. Any suggestions or do I need to buy a new one.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO