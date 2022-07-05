Motorcyclist dies after crash on Airline Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Portsmouth over the weekend.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts
Portsmouth Police confirmed the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Airline Boulevard.
The motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Colt Daro Weeber, was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash.
A VSP spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the motorcycle collided with a truck near the intersection of Potomac Avenue. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike. He was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were severe and he died the same day.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information has been released. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0