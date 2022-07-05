Motorcyclist dies after crash on Airline Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a motorcyclist died following a crash in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Portsmouth Police confirmed the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Airline Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Colt Daro Weeber, was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash.

A VSP spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the motorcycle collided with a truck near the intersection of Potomac Avenue. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike. He was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were severe and he died the same day.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been released. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.

