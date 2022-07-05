ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drowning at Meramec State Park

By Reggie Lee
ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River.

It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

Reports say he was not wearing a safety vest.

