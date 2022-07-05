ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month charged with common assault.

The world number 40, who is due to play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning his fourth round match against Brandon Nakashima on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

In a statement released later on Tuesday, his lawyer Pierre Johannessen said: “At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the first appearance.

“Until the court formally accepts the prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.

“While Mr Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr Kyrgios is required to follow.”

We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow

Kyrgios remained tight lipped as he practised on Court 12 in Aorangi Park at the SW19 grounds on Tuesday.

But he later told reporters: “I feel like I’m in The Last Dance,” – possibly referring to the mini-series on basketball player Michael Jordan’s last season, in which he is shown dealing with damage to his public reputation.

It comes after he beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the south-west London grand slam event for a second time.

Wimbledon says he remains scheduled to play his quarter finals match on No. 1 Court on Wednesday against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

The Australian has been marred in controversy in recent days as he received fines for his conduct at the tournament.

The 27-year-old received a 10,000 US dollar (£8,260) punishment after he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollar (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A third punishment could be on the horizon given Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory.

An All England Club spokesman said: “We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia and, as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment.

“We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarter-final match tomorrow.”

