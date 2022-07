Carlos Corberan has resigned as Huddersfield manager with Danny Schofield, one of his assistants, swiftly promoted to replace him as they look for continuity after almost winning promotion to the Premier League last season.The Spaniard, who was in charge for two years, took the Terriers to the Championship play-off final where they lost to Nottingham Forest. But they were disappointed and surprised by his decision to quit on Wednesday evening. It is understood that Corberan, formerly part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff at Leeds, has not got another job lined up.He is believed to think that taking Huddersfield, who had...

