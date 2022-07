The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum in Conneaut announced its 2022 Open House featuring The Everley Sisters will take place noon to 5 p.m., July 9. The Everley Sisters, a local three-part harmony trio performing in the style of the Andrews Sisters, are scheduled to perform at 1 and 3 p.m. Two sisters and their close friend combined their love of music with their passion for WWII era history nearly seven years ago and they have performed at numerous public and private events up and down the East Coast as well as in France as part of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, according to a news release.

