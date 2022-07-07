14 candid photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon over the years

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2017. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended Wimbledon as a married couple for the first time in 2011.

Both are fans of the renowned tennis competition and are often spotted courtside in the Royal Box.

The couple are often reserved in public, but candid Wimbledon photos show they can be laid back too.

Middleton and William at Wimbledon 2011. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kate Middleton couldn't seem to hold back a smile watching Prince William participate in a crowd wave at their first Wimbledon together in 2011.

Nearly two months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot , the pair made their debut as a married couple at Wimbledon in 2011.

The world-renowned tennis tournament has been a must-visit for royals for generations , so it was no surprise the pair attended it together.

Seated in what appears to be the Royal Box, the couple were like everyone else at the match, taking part in a crowd wave. Middleton, who was wearing a tiered white Temperley dress , according to Hello magazine, couldn't stop smiling at William's participation.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2011. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Middleton leaned in to hear William as they appeared to chat strategy.

The same year, the couple appeared to engage in a bit of courtside strategy chat as they watched from the Royal Box.

While William looked assertive with his finger point, Middleton may be more of the tennis expert in their relationship. The former tennis star Rod Laver told the Daily Mail in 2020 that the Duke of Cambridge once told him that he "couldn't beat" his wife in a game of tennis.

The couple at Wimbledon in 2012. LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages

The couple looked adorable staring into each other's eyes at Wimbledon in 2012.

While both William and Middleton appear to be big fans of tennis, photos of them attending the tournament in 2012 show them often having side conversations, which led to sweet moments where they were looking into each other's eyes.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a rare moment, William guided Middleton up the stands by holding her arm.

As Insider previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely hold hands or engage in physical touch in public , which may be due to an unwritten rule saying royal family members must act professionally.

But there have been moments at Wimbledon over the years — such as in 2014 — when the couple got slightly closer than perhaps they would've on official business.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The same year, the couple couldn't hold back any reactions while watching the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Both William and Middleton seemed to have vocal, instinctive reactions to the men's final played between the tennis stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was crowned the winner . The result may go some way toward explaining the duke and duchess' reactions, as the pair have formed a friendship with Federer , Hello magazine reported.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2015. Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images

Middleton laughed and clapped as William pointed her toward something on the courts at Wimbledon in 2015.

William appeared to be pointing toward something funny on the tennis court because Middleton couldn't help but crack a smile as they attended the ninth day of competition at Wimbledon in 2015.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2016. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple appeared to be on the edge of their seats watching the UK tennis player Andy Murray take on Canada's Milos Raonic in the men's final at Wimbledon 2016.

After Murray took the title in the men's singles competition at Wimbledon, he met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to People, William congratulated the tennis champion — who had welcomed his first child months before — and said: "I don't know how you manage it with no sleep."

Middleton also showered Murray with praise.

"Today is about you," she said. "You played so well — well done. It was a great game."

William and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a low-key display of PDA, Middleton used her thumb to wipe something from William's cheek in 2017.

Once again straying slightly from the reported royal rules surrounding public displays of affection, Middleton was pictured wiping away something on her husband's cheek while the pair were seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2017.

2017 was also the year Middleton debuted a shorter hairstyle for the summer that deviated from her classic long locks, Town & Country reported at the time.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge's new hairstyle was not immune from a gust of wind that ruffled her locks.

Also in 2017, William looked at his wife as she attempted to get her hair in check after it was blown into her eyes.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2018. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Middleton appeared to squeeze by her husband as they found seats alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May at Wimbledon in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by May, a former British prime minister, for the men's singles final at the tennis competition in 2018, where Djokovic defeat Kevin Anderson .

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2018. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The couple appeared to get a serious case of the giggles once they sat down.

Middleton and William were once again seated in the Royal Box. According to Time, the exclusive seating area has a capacity of 80 attendees that often includes international royals, world leaders, and members of the British armed forces.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2019. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton seemingly attempted to hide her emotions as William looked downcast at the men's final at Wimbledon in 2019.

Containing emotions while sitting courtside at the Wimbledon men's singles final is probably an impossible task, even if you are a royal.

Both William and Middleton couldn't help but react as Djokovic beat Federer in a match that saw him win his fifth Wimbledon title, according to The Guardian.

William and Middleton at Wimbledon 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Returning to Wimbledon in 2021, after it was postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19, the couple were once again joking around and laughing courtside.

Though there have been other candid photos of William and Middleton taken outside Wimbledon over the years, there's something about the tennis competition that provides an opportunity for the couple to act casual.

2021 was no different — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were dressed in cool summer tones, were expressive and all smiles sitting courtside.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple were back in Wimbledon on Tuesday expressing all sorts of emotions as they watched the tennis action from the Royal Box.

William and Middleton were spotted in the Royal Box for the first time at Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday. The couple were joined by her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton , according to Metro.

Always one to dress for the occasion, Middleton paired elegant pearl drop earrings with a light-blue polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich that she was spotted wearing during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, The Independent reported. It's far from the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has repeated an outfit as she's known to recycle her best looks every now and then.