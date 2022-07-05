ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured In Winter Haven

By Local - Liz Shultz
 2 days ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Monday night resulting in the death of one person and two others injured.

The shooting occurred along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd between 2nd St NE and 5th St NE. A large crowd had gathered in the area when the shooting occurred.

“This is very early in the investigation and no further information is available at this time,” said Winter Haven PD.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers. Anonymity is guaranteed.

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

