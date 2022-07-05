England romp to record run chase against India as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit hundreds on final day at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli failed to find his lost touch in the recently concluded fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. Across the two innings, the star India batter managed to score 31 runs after he was dismissed for 11 and 20 in India’s first and second essay respectively. While Virat Kohli played on a Matthew Potts delivery in the first innings, in the next, he received an unplayable ball from England captain Ben Stokes only to be caught in the slips by Joe Root. With his twin failures in Birmingham, Virat Kohli has now extended his barren run in international cricket to just about 960 days as his last century in any format of the game came back way back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Though his critics have said that Virat Kohli has passed his prime, former England fast bowler Darren Gough has backed him to regain his mojo soon. Darren Gough is a self-confessed Virat Kohli fan and believes that it was just a matter of time before the Delhi-born batter would get going once again.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO