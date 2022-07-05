ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England romp to record run chase against India as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit hundreds on final day at Edgbaston

By David Currie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland win fifth Test by seven wickets, chasing record total of 378, beating their previous best of 359 when Ben Stokes blasted them to victory at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes. Ensures the five-match series with India is drawn 2-2. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both scored majestic hundreds...

England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below: Read More England storm to record win over India after Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow centuries
India fans FUME as they label their team as 'chokers' after seven-wicket defeat by England at Edgbaston... with supporters also taking aim at 'chief clown of world cricket' Virat Kohli after his spat with Jonny Bairstow sparked century

India fans slammed their team as 'chokers' as they raged on social media after seeing their side suffer a chastening seven-wicket victory against England at Edgbaston. The tourists seemed destined to wrap up the series 3-1 after an excellent three days in Birmingham against Ben Stokes' men. But it all...
Cristiano Ronaldo not traveling with Manchester United for preseason tour

The saga involving Premier League club Manchester United and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken yet another interesting turn. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Ronaldo will not be part of the United squad traveling on Friday for a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia. The news comes after it was reported over this past weekend that the 37-year-old wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to join a club participating in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.
Edgbaston to deploy undercover spotters in bid to combat racist abuse

Cricket chiefs will send undercover spotters into the Edgbaston crowd at Saturday’s Twenty20 clash between England and India in renewed efforts to combat racist abuse.Warwickshire have announced a slew of new measures in a bid to stamp out racism at Edgbaston, after a number of fans reported abuse during England’s recent Test match with India.Police have launched an investigation into the allegations on day four of five in England’s seven-wicket win that came to a stunning climax on 5 July.“Undercover football crowd-style spotters will be placed throughout the stadium to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate...
New Zealand v Ireland: Mack Hansen returns in only Irish change for second Test

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary and score updates on the BBC Sport website. Fit-again Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls in Ireland's only change for their second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday. The Connacht wing returns having...
England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will remain 'not afraid of failure'

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July.
‘Pantomime villain’: Former England cricketer tears into Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.
Sunil Gavaskar points out big flaw in Virat Kohli’s batting technique

Virat Kohli is now just a few months shy of completing thousand days without a century in any format of the game. The former India skipper couldn’t find his lost touch in the recently-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham as well, having made a combined 31 runs across the two innings at Edgbaston. While he made 11 in India’s first essay before being bowled by Matthew Potts, in the second he looked good at the crease but received unplayable from England captain Ben Stokes to lose his wicket for 20. Virat Kohli’s continuing streak of low scores, which shows no signs of ending, however, is due to a flaw in his technique, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed.
Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s birthday wishes for MS Dhoni go viral

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday. While several current and former cricketers wished ‘Mahi’ on his birthday, three posts stood for their admiration for the now-retired batting stalwart. If Hardik Pandya called MS Dhoni “darling”, Virat Kohli declared him as his “elder brother”. On the other hand, ex-India […] The post Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag’s birthday wishes for MS Dhoni go viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Right up there with Sachin Tendulkar’: Ex-England pacer’s big praise for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli failed to find his lost touch in the recently concluded fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. Across the two innings, the star India batter managed to score 31 runs after he was dismissed for 11 and 20 in India’s first and second essay respectively. While Virat Kohli played on a Matthew Potts delivery in the first innings, in the next, he received an unplayable ball from England captain Ben Stokes only to be caught in the slips by Joe Root. With his twin failures in Birmingham, Virat Kohli has now extended his barren run in international cricket to just about 960 days as his last century in any format of the game came back way back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Though his critics have said that Virat Kohli has passed his prime, former England fast bowler Darren Gough has backed him to regain his mojo soon. Darren Gough is a self-confessed Virat Kohli fan and believes that it was just a matter of time before the Delhi-born batter would get going once again.
'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
England 1-0 Austria: The Lionesses kick off their Euro 2022 campaign with victory at a sold out Old Trafford thanks to Beth Mead's clever first-half lob... as the host nation look to win a major tournament for the first time

Dream big was the message to England’s players. At Old Trafford, the theatre of dreams, everything they had wished for played out. A 1-0 victory against Austria and a perfect start to their Euro 2022 campaign. Beth Mead’s goal in the 16th minute was enough to send a 68,871-strong...
Sunil Gavaskar compares Rishabh Pant with Adam Gilchrist, wants him to open in T20Is

Rishabh Pant may have cracked the Test code but was yet to sparkle in limited-overs cricket with his ODI and T20I averages reading 32.50 and 23.15 respectively. Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant has only scored 715 runs in the 50-over format while in the T20Is he has 741 runs to his name. Rishabh Pant was yet to hit a ton in any form of white-ball cricket. This is in stark contrast to Rishabh Pant’s performance in red-ball cricket, where he took his tally of runs to 2123 after having smashed his sixth Test hundred in the just-concluded match against England at Edgbaston. His average in the longest format of the sport has now risen to 43.32. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that if Rishabh Pant was tried as an opener in limited-overs cricket, things could change drastically.
Mainz to play Newcastle pre-season friendly despite fan protest

Bundesliga side Mainz will play their pre-season fixture against Newcastle despite a fan protest about the English club's Saudi Arabian owners. A fans' group said the match should be cancelled as Newcastle was a "vehicle for asserting the interests of a regime that tramples on human rights". It also said...
