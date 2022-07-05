ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

It's Time For Yankees to Make a Decision With Estevan Florial

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTa7S_0gV8FUM000

With Florial shining in Triple-A, New York should either give him a shot in the big leagues or capitalize on his value, trading him ahead of next month's deadline

Estevan Florial's value won't get any higher than it is right now.

The outfielder has endured a steep decline since he was the Yankees' top prospect in 2019. He's been slowly working his way up in the minors, striking out far too often while intermittently tasting the big leagues, called up for a total of 16 games over the last three years.

It's been a different story for the 24-year-old this year, though. Florial is hitting  .308/.384/.521 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 41 runs scored and 26 stolen bases across 62 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the last week alone, including Monday in Worcester, Florial is hitting .480 (12-for-25) with five homers, eight RBI, 11 runs and four doubles. On Tuesday, Florial was recognized as the International League Player of the Week for his performance over six games against the Buffalo Bisons (from June 27 through July 3).

After Florial (and countless prospects across Major League Baseball) lost a season of development during the pandemic, the outfielder began the 2021 season in Double-A to resume his progression in the farm system. It was clear New York wanted him to get reps playing every day, working on his high strikeout rate and inconsistencies on offense.

Well, the results are starting to show. The strikeouts are still there (80 in 62 games in 2022 after 121 punch outs in 87 contests a year ago), but this offensive production is what New York has been dreaming of for years. Besides, strikeouts are a part of the game these days. If he's playing quality defense, swiping bags and hitting the ball out of the ballpark, you can't ask for much more than that, right?

That's why the time is now to act with Florial.

The Yankees have two options.

One, give Florial a shot in the big leagues. He's earned a promotion and New York has a clear hole in the outfield right now with how poorly Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks have played.

Florial, who turns 25 this offseason, isn't getting any younger. Eventually, he'll be out of options. What better time than now, as he swings a scorching-hot bat, to give him some run in pinstripes and see if those strides translate at the next level.

New York hasn't shown a willingness to give a player like Florial a shot in the Bronx this season. The same can be said about Miguel Andújar, who recently requested a trade due to his inability to secure playing time with the big-league club. Andújar has been just as good in Triple-A and unlike Florial, actually has a track record in the Majors.

New York invested four prospects in acquiring Gallo last summer and he's a good defender that has elite plate discipline, so it makes sense that they're sticking with him to a certain extent. His numbers overall are grotesque, though. It's hard to picture him playing a role down the stretch or in the postseason.

The other option is to trade Florial.

The deadline is coming up in less than a month and Florial's progress in Triple-A might intrigue some teams that are selling at the deadline. If the Yankees aren't going to call him up at any point, and he doesn't factor into their plans in the future, then the time to move him is now when he's playing like this.

The organization has made it clear publicly that they think highly of Florial. Last spring, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called the slugger an "All-Star-caliber talent," a prospect that "has all the tools to be a special player."

If that's true, let's see what he can do. Maybe he can stick around and earn a spot on this team's roster for the 2023 season and beyond. Otherwise, give him a shot somewhere else, flipping him for a proven commodity that can help this team contend for a championship in 2022.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez names 4 teams who could steal Aaron Judge in free agency

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better player in Major League Baseball right now than Yankees‘ Aaron Judge, who’s having an MVP caliber season. At 30 years old, Judge is batting .287 with a 36.6% on base rate, 30 homers and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the league in long balls, generating a 59.5% hard-hit rate and 25.2% barrel rate. His HR/FB ratio sits at an impressive 32.6%. That means that 32.6% of his fly balls are turning into homers, which is an astronomical value.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Miguel Andújar
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA
MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
All Knicks

Knicks in Summer League: 3 Prospects With Everything to Gain

NBA Summer League contests can simultaneously be a euphoric rush and a devastating tease: sure, they provide a taste of the hardwood affairs set to be denied over the next three months but they also can set us up for disappointment. For every Donovan Mitchell, there's a summer sweetheat that pans to pan out in the fall, winter, or spring, like Anthony Randolph, Glen Rice Jr., or ... Kevin Knox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Yankees#Rbi#Triple A#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Major League Baseball
NBC Sports

Jon Lester reacts to Chris Sale's outburst in WooSox tunnel

Chris Sale's outburst following his rough rehab start with Triple-A Worcester has spawned mixed reactions. Some commend the Boston Red Sox left-hander's competitiveness while others scoff at his admittedly childish antics. Regardless of the wide-ranging opinions on the matter, the truth is these meltdowns happen often behind closed doors. Unfortunately...
BOSTON, MA
InsideThePinstripes

Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Signed RP Richard Rodríguez

BOSTON — The Yankees made another low-risk, high-reward addition to the organization's pitching staff recently, signing reliever Richard Rodríguez to a minor league deal. "We signed him a few weeks ago," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday at Fenway Park. "He served his suspension so there's no restrictions. He's down in Tampa currently knocking some rust out and then he'll join an affiliate and get it going, try to put himself in a position to help and be in consideration at some point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Clarke Schmidt, Greg Bird propel Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-2 at Worcester Red Sox. Vinny Nittoli 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (win) Shane Greene 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (hold) Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy