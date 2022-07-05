ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Technically in a Recession? Breaking Down Atlanta Fed Numbers and Potential Impact

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AAlG_0gV8FSaY00
claffra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fears of a U.S. recession moved from the worry stage to the reality stage late last week, according to a Federal Reserve tracker that says the recession has already begun.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracker now predicts that second-quarter GDP will decline by 2.1%. That’s a reversal from the tracker’s early June prediction that second-quarter GDP would increase 0.3%, as reported by CNBC. A dip in the Q2 economy, coupled with the 1.6% decrease during the first quarter, would mean two straight quarters of declines, fitting the technical definition of a recession.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Most Wall Street economists figured GDP growth wouldn’t turn negative until at least 2023, CNBC reported. That’s no longer the likely scenario.

“GDPNow has a strong track record, and the closer we get to July 28 release [of the initial Q2 GDP estimate] the more accurate it becomes,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a note.

Recent data shows continued weakness in consumer spending, mainly due to the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. The Fed has jacked up interest rates by 1.5 percentage points since March to tame inflation, and more hikes are expected in coming months. This has led some businesses to put the brakes on production and expansion.

Live Updates: Inflation and More Economic U

A recent survey from the Institute for Supply Management found that the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector fell sharply in June from the previous month, the Financial Times reported. Executives polled by the organization indicated that new factory orders deteriorated because of long lead times and high prices.

Meanwhile, a New York Fed analysis shows an 80% probability of a recession, Forbes reported.

What all this means to the average American remains fuzzy. One of the chief worries is that companies will stop hiring or even cut jobs, but that doesn’t seem likely over the near-term because on the ongoing labor shortage, some observers say.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

“There remains a tremendous imbalance between number of candidates and number of openings, and that’s not going to go away soon,” Jim Kwapick, district director of staffing agency Robert Half International, told CBS Minnesota. “Salaries have moved up and employers continue to move salaries up.”

But at least one financial expert predicts that the labor market will cool off as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

“What central banks are trying to engineer is a degree of softening in the labor market,” Gurpreet Gill, a macro strategist of global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. “They want to slow the labor market to the extent that companies shelve new hiring plans but don’t necessarily engage in large-scale layoffs.”

Similarly, the U.S. housing industry might soften as well. Average U.S. home prices in April rose 20.4% from the previous year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released last week, continuing an extended run of robust gains. However, April growth slowed slightly from the 20.6% increase reported in March, “indicating a tipping point after four months of accelerated growth following a winter pause,” Corelogic noted.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

The index showed that “fewer buyers are rushing to make offers,” resulting in an increase in the number of homes that have had price reductions from the original list price.

“A deceleration in home prices is a natural response to increasing interest rates, and home prices are still historically high,” Steve Reich, chief operations officer at Finance of America Mortgage, told GOBankingRates in an email statement. “While many of these factors point to encouraging signs for buyers who aren’t priced out of the market and are looking to get some reprieve from the competitive, high-price environment, it’s also worth noting that new macroeconomic headwinds may play a bigger role in people’s home purchasing decisions than in recent months.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Atlanta#Gross Domestic Product#Breaking Down#The Federal Reserve Bank#Cnbc#Q2#Citi Priority Account#Datatrek Research#The Institute For Sup
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Why Stimulus Checks Could Come Back During Our Next Recession

Those payments may not be off the table permanently. The government has relied on stimulus checks numerous times to combat recessions. If economic conditions worsen, we could see another round of direct payments. These days, a growing number of experts are sounding warnings about a potential recession. Now the reality...
BUSINESS
Vox

How will we know if we’re in a recession?

A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
167K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy