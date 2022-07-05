ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Graham crowned as Miss Vinton County

By By Miles Layton For the Vinton Jackson Courier
 4 days ago

McARTHUR — Ella Graham was crowned as Miss Vinton County for 2022 on Saturday at Vinton County Central Elementary School.

Jessica Wells was named first attendant, while Karis Caudill was named second attendant during the pageant- a fundraiser for the Vinton County High School Boosters.

Miss Vinton County and her court will represent the county as they travel to fairs and festivals near and far.

“We have been doing a lot this year to raise money and build a better program for these girls so they can represent Vinton County in a way that we think is the best,” Pageant co-director Corey Harper said. “They can really just go out and show the world where they come from and who they are. We can’t thank them enough for helping us do that.”

As the queen, Graham received a crown, sash and trophy sponsored by Carol Dodrill of Dodrill Realty, a scepter sponsored by 2009 Miss Vinton County Aly Mash, a charm bracelet sponsored by VCHS Athletic Boosters, a floral pin sponsored by Mill House Flowers and Gifts, along with a crystal pin sponsored by Harper and Mash, pageant co-directors. Special pins handed down to each year’s Miss Vinton County were placed on Graham’s sash — Spirit of Vinton County Award and the Ashley Memorial Pin.

Graham was awarded a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the VCHS Athletic Boosters, 1967 Miss Vinton County Penni AlZayer, 2005 Miss Vinton County Beth Mikle and 1987 Miss Vinton County Steph Neal Lickfelt.

Pageant’s People’s Choice was awarded to Kasandra Peoples.

Evening Gown, Most Outstanding Interview and Spotlight awards were presented to Graham.

Caudill was awarded Miss Congeniality.

Champion was the winner of the Most Creative Parade Sign award.

Firecracker award, a new award that pays tribute to the lady who had the most fun during the pageant, was presented to Neveah Newton.

Michele Clary-Royster, 1984 Vinton County Attendant, provided a bit of history about the pageant’s long tradition. For more than 60 years, people gathered from all over the county for the pageant, which once upon a time took place outside, not inside a school’s air conditioned cafetorium. As Clary-Royster spoke, she held in her hand a long list of ladies who have been crowned as Miss Vinton County since 1957 and Little Miss queens who have been crowned since 1960.

“This pageant is a tradition that we need to keep going,” she said. “I ask everyone in this room if you will please tell all your friends and all your family to try to support this tradition for the years to come.”

Many women, who had been crowned or competed as contestants in the past, were present Saturday for the event.

“It’s done a lot of good things for a lot of women in our community and I think we need to keep it going,” Clary-Royster said.

Contestants were Champion, Newton, Peoples, Wells, Caudill and Graham.

“Congratulations to all our contestants and to the newly crowned Miss Vinton County and her Court and to the Little Miss Vinton County and her Court,” said Josie Counts, master of ceremonies for the pageant. “On behalf of the Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters, I’d like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this year’s celebration.”

Daughter of Brian and Marie Champion, Gabriel, 16, who will be a senior this fall at Vinton County High School. Sponsored by SOAR, Champion is part of the director’s choir and Vikings’ track and field team. She is also part of the Hamden Engineers 4H Club, where she serves as club president and camp counselor. For the Spotlight portion of the pageant, Champion played a ukulele and sang a song.

Daughter of Scarlet and William Newton, Naveah, 14, will be a freshman this fall at VCHS. Sponsored by Mossy Oak Properties, Newton is part of the cross country, cheer and track teams as well as drama club and student council. For the Spotlight portion of the show, Newton sang “I am not alone.”

Daughter of Nikki and Joseph Peoples, Kasandra, 14, will be a sophomore this fall at VCHS. Sponsored by Nik Newman Photography, Peoples is a Vikings’ cheerleader and member of the Family Readiness group. Peoples performed a cheerleading routine for the Spotlight portion of the show.

Daughter of John and Jenny Wells, Jessica, 15, will be a sophomore in the fall at VCHS. Sponsored by Newsome Logging Company, Wells is a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Yearbook, several Vikings’ sports teams and 4-H where she serves on the Junior Fair Board. Aspiring to be a dental hygienist, Wells shared an informative performance about dental hygiene.

Daughter of Ryan and Missy Caudill, Karis, 16, will be a VCHS senior this fall where she is a member of the Spanish Club, Spread the Love Club, Yearbook, Book Club and Ohio University Mentor Club. Sponsored by Defiance Trucking, Caudill also served as Junior Class Representative in student government and plays basketball and softball for the Vikings. Caudill recited a poem she wrote, “Who am I?”

Daughter of Kris and Megan Karr, Graham will be a Vikings’ junior this fall where she active in the Beta Club, Drama Club, 4-H and volleyball team and served last year as a Sophomore Class Representative in student government. Sponsored by Weeping Willow, Graham is a prolific photographer who has won acclaim for her pictures including fourth-place honors at recent competition in Tennessee. Graham showcased her photographs for the Spotlight portion of the show.

Miles Layton is the editor of The Circleville Herald, a sister paper of The Courier.

Vinton County, OH
