Campbell Memorial High School football preview
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Andrew King enters his second season at the helm of the Memorial football program. The Red Devils are seeking their first winning campaign in 10 years (2012: 6-4).
"I learned that these kids needed someone that isn't going to give up on them," indicates King. "It's not easy turning a program around, but the kids will give you what you give them. They're hard-working. Whether it's supporting their families, in the weight room, on the field, or all the above seems to be the norm around here. They deserve success in all aspects of their lives."
From an offensive standpoint, Coach King will look to see his group improve upon last year’s scoring average (12.0), yards per game (198.3) and third-down conversions (26.2%).
David Moore, returning junior quarterback, threw for 710 yards by completing 64 of 120 passes (53.3%). Sophomore Dashawn Will is the leading returning rusher after gaining 178 yards on 30 carries (5.9 avg).
“David’s going to be our leader,” said King. “He’s smart. He’s dedicated and growing into his body. I look to him to get better on his quarterback mechanics. Deshawn was impressive as a freshman. He’ll be a stud. Aziyah Flores is a kid that can be special. We’ll have multiple ways to get him the football [this fall]. Jamal Henderson [displays] an outstanding work ethic and his attitude is amazing.”
King takes over the role of coaching the offensive line this season. He remarks that they have tremendous upside.
Campbell welcomes back two standout defenders in Malachi Taylor and Matt Koziorynsky. Taylor led the team in tackles (35) a year ago while finishing second in quarterback sacks (2). Koziorynsky finished last year with 5 tackles for a loss.
“Both of them (Malachi and Matt) are very coachable and willing to lead,” said King. “They do all the right things on-and-off the field, which in my eyes, makes them our best football players.”
The staff is also high on their linebackers Mike Mesaros and Danny Mitchell as well as Aziyah Flores and Deshawn Will in the secondary.
The Red Devils will take on Valley Christian at John Knapick Field on Friday, August 19 to begin the 2022 season.
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Andrew King, 2nd season (1-9)
2021 Record: 1-9 (0-7), 8th place in MVAC Grey
Last 5 Years: 10-37 (21.3%)
Home Field: John Knapick Field
League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Tier
Base Offense: Multiple/Power
Base Defense: 4-3 Hybrid
Returning Starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 9
2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 12.0 (57th in Area)
Scoring Defense: 41.7 (60th in Area)
Total Offense: 198.3
Rushing Offense: 87.4
Passing Offense : 110.9
Total Defense : 329.4
2021 Individual Leaders
Passing: David Moore – 710 yards, 53.3% (64-120), 5 TDs
Rushing: Kayvon Moore – 488 yards, 7.6 avg, 5 TDs
Receiving : Christian James – 537 yards, 12.8 avg, 3 TDs
Tackles: Malachi Taylor – 60
Quarterback Sacks: Michael Henderson – 3
Interceptions: Kayvon Moore – 2
2021 Results
LaBrae 56 Red Devils 13
Newton Falls 29 Red Devils 22
Champion 48 Red Devils 6
Garfield 56 Red Devils 6
Liberty 49 Red Devils 0
Brookfield 62 Red Devils 0
Crestview 47 Red Devils 7
Red Devils 40 East Palestine 0
Lowellville 34 Red Devils 20
Valley Christian 36 Red Devils 6
2021 MVAC Grey Tier Standings
Garfield – 6-0 (12-1)
LaBrae – 6-1 (11-2)
Brookfield – 4-2 (7-4)
Crestview – 4-2 (5-5)
Liberty – 3-3 (5-5)
Champion – 2-5 (2-8)
Newton Falls – 1-6 (3-7)
Campbell – 0-7 (1-9)
2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 – Valley Christian
Aug. 26 – Lowellville
Sept. 2 – at East Palestine
Sept. 9 – Crestview
Sept. 16 – Brookfield
Sept. 23 – at Liberty
Sept. 30 – at Garfield
Oct. 7 – Champion
Oct. 14 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 21 – LaBrae
