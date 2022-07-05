ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COUNTY COURTS RESUME ACTIVITY AFTER JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

As county courts resume activity after a long holiday weekend, the schedule today includes a plea court hearing, and a motions hearing for one man involved in four different cases. The plea court hearing is for 32-year-old Michael Edward...

www.wdadradio.com

wdadradio.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT TO BE SENTENCED

One of the two people charged with endangering the welfare of children in a case in 2020 will be sentenced today in Indiana County Court. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for Amber Elaine Bailey, a 30-year-old woman from Indiana, who pleaded guilty to the charge connected with an investigation by Indiana Borough Police back on February 27th of 2020. Officers found two children, both four years of age, had been beaten with a belt, and had been left inside the apartment in the 500 block of Philadelphia StrEet alone on multiple occasions. Bailey was charged along with Quamir Mathis of Blairsville, who has already been sentenced to 4 months to a day less than two years in county jail for a guilty plea to child endangerment.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Man accused of punching Sandy Lake Twp. supervisor

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of assaulting a Sandy Lake Township supervisor. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the supervisor was working on a culvert on Parker Road just after 6 p.m. Friday when a man living nearby questioned him about his reasons for being at the location. The report states that the suspect, 62-year-old Donald Rager, then began arguing with the township supervisor, later punching him in the face.
SANDY LAKE, PA
wdadradio.com

INMATE ACCUSED OF MAKING WEAPONS TO ESCAPE PRISON

A Ligonier man with an extensive criminal history in Westmoreland, Indiana, Cambria, and Armstrong counties is in trouble again for crimes allegedly committee while in prison. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank is charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and “inmate procuring a weapon for himself” for trying to make a weapon out of the wires from face masks. Westmoreland County detectives say he intended to use the weapon to escape from the county prison, where he was incarcerated in a drug case. Another inmate alerted prison officials of Shank’s activities and corrections officers seized two long, thin pieces of metal inside the his footwear and another piece hidden inside the arm of a desk chair.
LIGONIER, PA
City
Ford City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents in Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police are...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift Council tables issue of joining Alle-Kiski Intergovernmental Council

Tight finances have prompted Vandergrift Council to delay joining the Alle-Kiski Intergovernmental Council. Action on joining the group of local communities, part of Westmoreland County’s first sub-regional plan, was tabled following a discussion at Tuesday night’s council meeting. The Westmoreland County Planning Department established the council last year...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County man sentenced to 70 months for drugs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted for his involvement in drug trafficking from Atlanta up to Central Pennsylvania. Joshua Quigley, 43, of Woodland, was part of a multi-county drug bust that saw 38 people being arrested for trafficking meth from Atlanta, Georgia, up […]
WOODLAND, PA
wdadradio.com

IBP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DUI

Indiana Borough Police report an incident involving a 42-year-old Indiana woman following a traffic stop on Sunday. Officers conducted a traffic stop along the 600 block of South 4th St. in Indiana Borough around 1:30 a.m. for a summary traffic offense. The driver, Shatavia Sargent, refused to identify herself and provide information about her vehicle. She began screaming and yelling multiple times after being told to stop and was arrested for disorderly conduct but was later released after showing identification. Sargent was charged through Magesterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office for charges of violating duties at a stop sign, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, disorderly conduct, one borough code violation and four summary traffic offenses.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

TEEN CHARGED WITH BEATING TWO TEACHERS TO HAVE PLEA COURT HEARING TODAY

Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas will have several plea court hearings today, including one for a teenager accused of assaulting teachers at the school he attended. 19-year-old Christopher A. Dilts is due before County Judge Gina Force today for the plea court session. He is charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault-attempting to cause bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment along with a single count of disorderly conduct for the incident on September 23rd of last year. State police were called out to the Purchase Line high school campus that morning. Through video surveillance troopers determined that after arriving at school that morning, Dilts punched a male teacher as the two stood in a main hallway, landing two punches to the face. A second male teacher emerged from a classroom and tried to pull Dilts off the first teacher, but fell to the floor, and Dilts attacked him as well. Dilts was then subdued. Both teachers suffered mild to moderate injuries.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Pair Arrested in Alleged Armed Robbery in Knox

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion County residents are facing felony burglary and related charges for the alleged armed robbery at a Knox residence. Court documents indicate the Knox Police Department filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Bradley Richard Elder, of Strattanville, and 40-year-old Jason Leroy Priester, of Shippenville. The...
KNOX, PA
WKBN

Drug raid leaves Mercer County man in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A Farrell man is due back in court later this month after his arrest Thursday. Daniel George Jr. is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the raid of a home in the 300 block of Shenango Blvd.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

RESTAURANT IN BLAIRSVILLE TAKES ON MINOR DAMAGE IN FIRE

A restaurant in downtown Blairsville took on minor damage from a fire on Saturday. Indiana County 911 reported that Black Lick, Blairsville, Coral-Graceton, Homer City and Indiana Fire Departments were dispatched at 12:o4 PM to a fire at Carol’s Cafe at 31 South Stewart Street. Nikki Updegraff, one of the employees of the restaurant said she saw smoke coming from one of the corners of the restaurant.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Armanini to host license plate replacement event

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 8-10

Session Americana will play classics of American roots music, along with original songs, at the weekly SummerSounds concert, beginning 7 p.m. today at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The Boston-based folk/rock collective comprises a rotating line-up of singers and multi-instrumentalists who promise a raucous live show. Group members have...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Missing man in Fayette County found safe

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fayette County on Thursday was found safe. State police confirmed he'd been located on their social media pages. The man was not harmed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

PSP Franklin Apprehend Wanted Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have apprehended an Oil City man who was wanted on a slew of criminal charges in Clarion County. Thomas Neidich, 58, was taken into custody on July 3 around 8:30 p.m. in Oil City, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police said...
OIL CITY, PA

