COUNTY COURTS RESUME ACTIVITY AFTER JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas will have several plea court hearings today, including one for a teenager accused of assaulting teachers at the school he attended. 19-year-old Christopher A. Dilts is due before County Judge Gina Force today for the plea court session. He is charged with two counts each of felony aggravated assault-attempting to cause bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment along with a single count of disorderly conduct for the incident on September 23rd of last year. State police were called out to the Purchase Line high school campus that morning. Through video surveillance troopers determined that after arriving at school that morning, Dilts punched a male teacher as the two stood in a main hallway, landing two punches to the face. A second male teacher emerged from a classroom and tried to pull Dilts off the first teacher, but fell to the floor, and Dilts attacked him as well. Dilts was then subdued. Both teachers suffered mild to moderate injuries.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO