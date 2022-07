WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with cooler highs in the mid-70s. The day will feature chances for a sprinkle or two in some spots, but this won’t be a huge inconvience. Clouds clearing overnight into Thursday with cooler lows dropping into the upper 50s. Warmer on Thursday with forecast high in the low 80s. Another chance for a sprinkle during the morning hours, but overall, the day will feature a sun and cloud mixture. By Thursday evening, there is a chance for a brief shower and thunderstorm to develop over the area.

