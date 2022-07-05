Boston man rescued off Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire after headfirst fall

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen rescued two people who were flung from their boat, which then went into a ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead, police said Tuesday. The fishing vessel Finest Kind saw a boat speeding in a circle near Brant Rock at 10 a.m. and found two men in the water, police said. The men had not been wearing life jackets, but were not injured.

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO