Boston, MA

Boston man rescued off Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire after headfirst fall

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued off Mount Monadnock Thursday after falling headfirst, officials said. Gary Cohen was descending from the summit on...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

manchesterinklink.com

Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua man seriously injured in crash into Souhegan River; dog unharmed

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Nashua man was seriously injured early Thursday morning when his car went airborne and crashed into the Souhegan River after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop. Crews were still working Thursday to remove the SUV from the river nearly 11 hours after the crash....
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Pair gets engaged on M/S Mount Washington dinner cruise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A proposal story is getting a lot of attention online. Crew members of the M/S Mount Washington are congratulating Duncan and Courtney, a couple who became engaged while on the dinner cruise Sunday night. Management and crew are wishing the two a lifetime of happiness.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Boaters pulled from the water after vessel enters ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen rescued two people who were flung from their boat, which then went into a ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead, police said Tuesday. The fishing vessel Finest Kind saw a boat speeding in a circle near Brant Rock at 10 a.m. and found two men in the water, police said. The men had not been wearing life jackets, but were not injured.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Gary Cohen
#Mount Monadnock#Accident#The New Hampshire Fish#Game Department
WCVB

8-year-old girl from Massachusetts in running for golf world championship

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Golf is a game of patience. Typically, that's in short supply with an 8-year-old, but Reese Hunsinger is not your typical kid. The girl from Somerset, Massachusetts, does enjoy arts and crafts, watching television, and playing with her friends, but she says playing golf is her favorite thing to do in the entire world.
SOMERSET, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe raises nearly $50,000 for Walter ‘Wally’ Shaw, ‘selfless’ firefighter injured during set up for North Andover fireworks show

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $50,000 as of Thursday afternoon for a firefighter injured during the set up for the North Andover fireworks show. Walter “Wally” Shaw, who was identified by the North Andover fire department, was seriously injured while setting up a professional firework display in North Andover, the department said. He had been working as a federally certified pyrotechnician when an inadvertent ignition occurred.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
MassLive.com

Where to buy last minute Morgan Wallen tickets to Saratoga, Hartford and Mansfield shows

Hit Country music singer, Morgan Wallen has a handful of shows left this summer and tickets are still available on resale websites. The Country star will be making stops in Saratoga Springs, New York on Thursday, July 7, Mansfield, MA on Thursday, August 11 and Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, August 12. Fans can shop around for tickets on resale websites like StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork. Here’s a look at prices for those shows as of Thursday, July 7:
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

