One of the two people charged with endangering the welfare of children in a case in 2020 will be sentenced today in Indiana County Court. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for Amber Elaine Bailey, a 30-year-old woman from Indiana, who pleaded guilty to the charge connected with an investigation by Indiana Borough Police back on February 27th of 2020. Officers found two children, both four years of age, had been beaten with a belt, and had been left inside the apartment in the 500 block of Philadelphia StrEet alone on multiple occasions. Bailey was charged along with Quamir Mathis of Blairsville, who has already been sentenced to 4 months to a day less than two years in county jail for a guilty plea to child endangerment.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO