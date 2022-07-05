ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What we know about the gunman who killed 2 people in Haltom City

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspected gunman was in the Army...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gunman#Shooting#The National Guard#Violent Crime#Army
fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting in south Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police responded to a shooting at S. Polk Street and W. Keist Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m on July 8.Police said when they arrived to the location, they found a victim who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on the suspect, police said. This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy