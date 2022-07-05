Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

A Dunkirk man was taken into custody on drug and weapon charges after multiple police agencies raided his apartment in the city's Second Ward early Thursday morning. The Dunkirk Police Department's Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the upper apartment of 325 Eagle Street with assistance from the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Inside, police recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, a quantity of cash, approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, prescription medication, and phencyclidine mushrooms. As a result of the search, 23-year-old Davontay McCall was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. McCall was arraigned on the charges and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO