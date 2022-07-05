ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Premium Interior Upgrades Are Always Worth the Money and Effort

By Peter Nelson
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

It’s the little things that make the biggest difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyK0K_0gV8DHCD00
Peter Nelson

I’ve always maintained that one of the top ways to upgrade a car’s interior and exterior is to follow an OEM-plus method. I don’t mean installing gaudy angel eyes in a Bimmers headlights or clipping plastic tacos to its kidney grille. What I’m on about is opting for exterior and interior bits from better-appointed models and the optional factory accessory catalog. These pieces always fit, almost always look good, and make a noticeable difference in feel.

For the interior specifically, doing even the most basic OEM-plus upgrades makes such a difference, especially when it comes to touchpoints like the steering wheel, shifter, and pedals. Recently, I dug into BMW’s performance accessory catalog to see what I could do to easily clean up my E82 128i’s tired interior.

Surprisingly Good Availability

Perusing OEM BMW parts suppliers online reveals that there’s still decent stock for new-in-box upgraded interior parts. Unfortunately though, there’s far less available than searching “sick BMW parts” on eBay—for the love of God don’t do that. Stuff like steering wheels, shift knobs, shift boots, pedals, and steering wheel trim plates are available on dedicated parts sites, as well as eBay. In fact, some retailers offer reconditioned or tastefully upgraded OEM steering wheels, which is a mod that’s definitely on my radar for the future. As you might know from my decision to swap in an M Sport seat from the U.K, I'm a believer that some of the best mods are factory upgrades.

Part of the reason for this good stock is probably because you can swap a lot of parts across platforms quite easily, especially between the E8X 1 Series and E9X 3 Series. BMW (well, I assume its suppliers) produced some really cool parts to snazz up the 1er’s interior and make the ride feel just a bit more special, while slightly mimicking cool stuff like the BMW Concept 1 Series tii and 1M. You don’t even have to add neon LEDs.

With PayPal login info in-hand, I picked up a 1 Series BMW Performance Alcantara Shift Boot (BMW 25-11-0-435-848), BMW Performance Shift Knob (BMW 25-11-0-429-269), and E8X BMW Alcantara Steering Wheel Trim Insert (BMW 32-30-0-430-403). As a nice bonus, the sportiness of these parts would match my recently installed, new-to-me E81 M Sport driver’s seat quite well.

Easy Installation, Instantly Improved Feel

Swapping in the fancier shift boot and heavier metallic shift knob was truly a cinch. Carefully pop and unclip both of the factory parts off, then snap the new ones in. The shift knob’s added weight produces a more solid gear engagement, and it just feels more premium and quality over the factory faux leather unit. The Alcantara boot makes no improvement in gear engagement (obviously), but it looks more premium, and, like any Alcantara-clad surface, is nice to the touch. Especially because the new knob is smaller.

The steering wheel trim piece took a bit more time to install, but the process was also quite simple. Initially, I was under the impression that a lot of its surface sat underneath the airbag, thus requiring removing the airbag to swap it. However, a YouTube video assured me this wasn’t necessary. Within 10 minutes, I had it installed without having to disconnect the negative battery cable, potentially accidentally setting off a controlled explosive in my face, and then potentially having to reset the dash clock while concussed from said explosive. Just kidding. The airbag probably would’ve been fine, but it is a menacing part to handle.

Once the wheel was all buttoned up, the new trim piece proved to be a massive upgrade over the old one, mainly due to the old one’s paint having flaked off and looking quite worn. The new piece, like the shift boot, looks really nice and is nice to the touch while holding the wheel at nine and three.

Money Well Spent

One can argue all day about what the most effective use of money for vehicular upgrades is, but I think quality, tasteful interior parts are definitely in the top three, alongside alignment and suspension mods. Especially OEM-plus upgrades, or parts that look like OEM upgrades, like what our Editor-at-Large Andrew Collins threw in his Nissan 300zx. You see them the most while behind the wheel, they give the interior a more premium look and feel, and they could even mildly improve performance. It’s the little things that count, and when a few little things are swapped in together, it's an instant improvement.

What’s your experience with doing OEM upgrades in your car’s interior? Let’s share some deep automotive nerdery in the comments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUu9k_0gV8DHCD00

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Top Speed

10 Must-Know Facts About the Dodge Tomahawk

Concept vehicles don’t come much crazier than the Dodge Tomahawk, a four-wheeled ’motorcycle’ powered by an 8.3-liter V-10 engine from a Dodge Viper. The Dodge Tomahawk’s top speed was rated at 420 mph, but no one ever was foolish enough to try it out. Had someone tried it, it could’ve been the fastest motorcycle in the world. Only one was built by Dodge, but nine others were built by Neiman Marcus and sold for $550,000 each!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy