Major cryptocurrency assets traded up Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 7.62% to over $21,800 while ether (ETH) gained 8.27% in the past 24 hours up to $1,284 as of 4:00 pm ET. In the wake of the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes Wednesday, the US dollar continued to strengthen, closing in on parity with the euro for the first time since the early 2000s.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO