ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Family remembers 16-year-old girl killed in Barry County fire

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x93hK_0gV8DBtr00

A 16-year-old girl died in an early morning house fire in Barry County.

The deadly fire happened Tuesday morning just before 4:30 on Kingsbury Road in Barry Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old’s body was found in the basement.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the fire was started by candles that were lit after the house lost power.

Melanie Wetherbee

Family members have identified the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a fire in Barry County as Kayla Casey.

Kayla’s sister, Melanie Wetherbee, tells FOX 17 that her sister was very outgoing and had a very big heart. Melanie says Kayla loved singing, dancing and horseback riding.

Melanie Wetherbee

According to Melanie, Kayla lives in Minnesota but was on vacation in Michigan visiting family.

The sheriff’s office says the deadly fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

18 and 19-year-old seriously injured after crash with tree

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in serious condition after being thrown from their vehicle from a crash Monday night. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Lakeshore Drive, north of Forest Lake Drive, in Port Sheldon Township on reports of a crash. Shots fired in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Barry County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Barry County, MI
Barry County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

27-year-old woman shot in Kentwood parking lot

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A woman sustained injuries after being shot in a Kentwood parking lot, police say. Kentwood Police were responding to a complaint of a shooting at 3328 Pheasant Ridge around 7:10 p.m. Police found a gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, in the parking lot. Her injuries are...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
100.7 WITL

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Vigil held for racer killed in fiery air show crash

A group of Battle Creek residents held a vigil near the airfield Monday. Several dozen people gathered at Columbia Avenue and Helmer Road, later walking to the airfield with signs showing their support for the Darnell family. (July 4, 2022)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wbch.com

UPDATE: Police searching for Missing Person

Update: ***Missing Person Kristen Lynn Neeson has been located and was found to be safe. ***. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person. Kirsten Lynn Neeson, 26 years old, was last seen on 06/24/2022 around 7:45-8:00 PM by her brother in-law in Kent County, leaving her sister’s home.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police searching for runaway 15-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway. Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family. She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder […]
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy