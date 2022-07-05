Family remembers 16-year-old girl killed in Barry County fire

A 16-year-old girl died in an early morning house fire in Barry County.

The deadly fire happened Tuesday morning just before 4:30 on Kingsbury Road in Barry Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old’s body was found in the basement.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the fire was started by candles that were lit after the house lost power.

Melanie Wetherbee

Family members have identified the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a fire in Barry County as Kayla Casey.

Kayla’s sister, Melanie Wetherbee, tells FOX 17 that her sister was very outgoing and had a very big heart. Melanie says Kayla loved singing, dancing and horseback riding.

Melanie Wetherbee

According to Melanie, Kayla lives in Minnesota but was on vacation in Michigan visiting family.

The sheriff’s office says the deadly fire is still under investigation.

