Report: Manchester City Do Not Expect Bernardo Silva To Leave The Club This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
 4 days ago

Manchester City are not planning on replacing Bernardo Silva this summer, as they do not expect the player to leave. The club are holding firm on their stance that the player will not leave.

Pep Guardiola stated he didn't expect Bernardo to leave the club, and Manchester City mirror the stance of their manager. They do not expect Bernardo to leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHq4H_0gV8Cxra00
Bernardo Silva is wanted by Barcelona IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking on A Twitter Space about Manchester City, Pol Ballus stated that Manchester City do not expect Bernardo Silva to leave this summer. Bernardo has been linked with a move away, but our sources here at City Transfer Room highlighted to us he wasn't expected to leave two weeks ago.

The club seem to hold the same idea, with Pol Ballus explaining Manchester City are not planning on replacing Silva. The journalist, who writes for the Athletic, also stated he didn't except them to replace any of the wingers leaving, with Raheem Sterling expected to leave and Gabriel Jesus already signed for Arsenal.

Barcelona believe they can sign Bernardo Silva, but Manchester City have no plans in making that a reality. The price tag for the midfielder is £80million.

Will Bernardo stay?

Sports
