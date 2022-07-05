ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Power restored at Truman VA after temporary outage

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — UPDATE: The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia is back on regular power after a temporary outage Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the...

krcgtv.com

krcgtv.com

Road work scheduled for Friday on E. Capitol Street in Jefferson City

Crews will be working on East Capitol Street in Jefferson City on Friday, July 8. Miller Pipeline will do upgrade work for Ameren Missouri. That will lead to street closures on East Capitol at Madison Street. Flaggers will let traffic through in both directions. The work will start at 8...
krcgtv.com

Cole County cornhole tournament

Cole County is hosting a cornhole tournament on July, 22 at 6 p.m. at Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The cost to attend is $50 per team and $25 for one person. Send the payments to Donna Seidel at 3400 West Truman Blvd Jefferson City, MO 65109. Make checks payable to "United Way."
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

City of California lifts boil order

California has lifted their water boil order Thursday, according to Mayor Richard Green. The water order was put into effect July 1 after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tested the waters of California on June 29. The water tested positive for coliform and E-coli. Mayor Green said the...
CALIFORNIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ISSUES PEAK ALERT

Marshall Municipal Utilities (MMU) is urging its customers to conserve energy. MMU has issued a Peak Alert, asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity, especially between 2 and 6 p.m. Customers are urged to turn up their thermostat a few degrees; don’t allow the sun to shine through windows; decrease the...
krcgtv.com

Boone County health officials schedules vaccine clinic

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) scheduled a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will be on Saturday, July 9, from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Services for Independent Living, 1401 Hathman Place, Columbia. Everyone is welcome, and appointments are not needed. People can get...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia house fire engulfs garage on Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia councilman calls for more support for police chief

COLUMBIA — Columbia Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala said Wednesday his city had a police shortage. Skala said more members of the city council needed to give more support to Police Chief Geoff Jones. In April, Columbia voters approved a use tax that was expected to generate $5.6 million...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MU Health Care CEO stepping down, moving to University of Oklahoma

COLUMBIA — Jonathan Curtright, CEO of MU Health Care, is stepping down from his role next Friday to serve as Chief Operating Officer at the University of Oklahoma Health, the two universities announced on Tuesday. Curtright has led MU Health Care since 2016, overseeing the development of a new...
BOONVILLE, MO
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Fire in the Sky Celebration

Columbia — The 70th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration was held at Stephens Park on Monday. The event was full of festivities like arts and crafts for children, and live entertainment for the adults. Bummer the Drummer and the Kansas City Street Band played on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO

