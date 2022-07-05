6 firefighters treated for injuries in Blount County restaurant fire

TOWNSEND, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Six firefighters were treated for injuries after a structure fire at a Blount County restaurant, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Townsend Fire Department.

Blount County dispatch confirmed late Monday the restaurant fire was at Walker’s Catfish Cabin and BBQ in Townsend. The restaurant is located along East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The remains of Walker’s Catfish Cabin and BBQ in Townsend the morning of July 5, 2022. (Photo: WATE)

BCSO spokesperson Marian O’Briant said Tuesday morning that two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and Blount County Fire Investigation Team is taking over the investigation. Later Tuesday, a Townsend Fire Department official said there were six firefighters who suffered injuries; four were treated at the scene while two were hospitalized.

No further injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

