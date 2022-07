Lamar D. Parker, age 77, of Baldwin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 8, 2022. Born on January 8, 1945, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late Dave and Cloia Darnell Parker. Mr. Parker retired from the City of Cornelia after 20 years of service, then went on to retire from Fieldale Farms, Inc. after 20 years. He enjoyed trips to the beach and was an avid football fan who especially enjoyed the UGA Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. Mr. Parker actively attended Bethesda Fellowship Church where he served as a Deacon for 35 years and was currently an Honorary Deacon.

BALDWIN, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO