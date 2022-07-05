ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Anebulo Shares Gain After Positive Topline Results From Mid-stage Study Of Cannabinoid Intoxication Candidate

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7UNf_0gV8BI9M00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB announced positive topline data from Part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its drug candidate ANEB-001 for patients with acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).

The Part A portion of Phase 2 study evaluated effectiveness of a single dose of ANEB-001 in treating healthy subjects challenged with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

Simon Allen, Chief Executive Officer, commented : "We believe this proof-of-concept trial demonstrates ANEB-001's potential to reverse the symptoms of ACI for many of the five thousand cannabinoid intoxicated individuals visiting our emergency departments in the United States on a daily basis.”

The study was conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in the Netherlands and enrolled 60 healthy adult occasional cannabis users to three treatment arms of 20 subjects per arm.

With the positive data readout from Part A study, Anebulo plans to initiate Part B of the study by the end of third quarter 2022 to evaluate lower doses of ANEB-001.

The company is planning to submit an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for ANEB-001 to initiate clinical trials in the United States by the end of 2022.

Anebulo shares are trading higher 21 percent at $6.50 during Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Suffering From Acute Cannabinoid Intoxication? Anebulo Is Getting Closer To Investigational New Drug Application

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB revealed positive topline data from part A of an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the potential of ANEB-001 to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI). Part A was a 60 subject randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the effectiveness of a single dose of ANEB-001...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Looking At Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intoxication#Clinical Trials#Cannabinoid#United States#Aci
Benzinga

Annovis Bio Gets FDA Nod For Late-Stage Parkinson Disease Study Amendments

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance for amendments to Annovis Bio’s ANVS Phase 3 clinical study of Buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company requested consideration from the FDA on amending the accepted development plan, finalizing the protocol for the Phase 3 study,...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

New study indicates that chronic kidney disease is present in one out of ten adults

New results from one of the largest real-world evidence studies of chronic kidney disease (CKD) reveal the high burden of the disease on patients and healthcare systems, with an estimated disease prevalence of 10% of the adult population. Results from the CArdioREnal and MEtabolic (CaReMe) CKD study were published today in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Will Vladimir Putin Retain Power And People Respect Supreme Court After Roe V Wade Ruling? Events Ray Dalio Is Watching

In the wake of the U.S. Independence Day on Monday, billionaire Ray Dalio shared his thoughts on the changing domestic and world orders. Domestic Order In Jeopardy? Dalio sees more people inclining toward fighting for "what they want and what they believe is right" rather than striving to arrive at a rules-based system of consensus and compromise.
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Benzinga

ICYMI: There's No Proof Smoking Weed Occasionally Is Harmful: NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Agrees

This article was originally published in December 2021. Director of National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow recently discussed the benefits and harms of cannabis consumption in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, wherein she acknowledged that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Bipartisan Lawmakers Add More Marijuana And Psychedelics Reform Amendments To Defense Bill

Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced several drug policy reform amendments in a large-scale advocacy bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reported Marijuana Moment. Banning federal employment discrimination against veterans who use marijuana, providing funding for studies on psychedelics' therapeutic benefits, and allowing US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
145K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy