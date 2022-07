Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea. According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO