On June 2, Ben Benjamin from Ben & Judy’s Sugarhouse was the guest speaker at the Oriska Valley Seniors meeting. Ben talked about the development of Ben & Judy’s, the history of the family business & what they do. Ben & Judy’s Sugarhouse in West Edmeston, is a family-owned & operated business featuring a wide array of maple products. The family began making maple syrup in the 1980s and has expanded to making approximately 1,500 gallons of maple syrup in a good year. Sap is harvested from local trees and boiled from February through March when the weather conditions are right. Members enjoyed sampling the different varieties of maple syrup and maple cream.

WEST EDMESTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO