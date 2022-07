(The Center Square) – Six Texas counties and one city have declared an invasion at the southern border since three announced they’d done so on Tuesday. The counties of Kinney, Goliad, Terrell, Jeff Davis, Edwards, Presidio and the City of Uvalde have all declared invasions. The County of Uvalde is expected to any day but has given its verbal commitment to do so, as have other counties.

