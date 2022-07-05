ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Video shows parade shooting suspect being taken into custody

southgatv.com
 2 days ago

Robert E. Crimo III, identified by police as the person...

www.southgatv.com

Comments / 0

 

The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
The Independent

Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning.Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police

The 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has confessed and told police he considered a second attack while on the run. Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had voluntarily confessed to police that he carried out the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Terrifying video of Highland Park shooting captures panic as gunman opens fire on July 4 parade

Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday.Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man held as person of interest in Illinois 4th of July parade shooting: CBS News Flash July 5, 2022

Police have captured a 21-year-old man they’re calling a person of interest in the shooting attack that left six people dead at an Illinois 4th of July parade. An 11-year-old boy died in what his mom says was a “tragic freak accident” with fireworks in Indiana. And swimmer Ryan Lochte says he’ll auction off six of his 12 Olympic medals, with the money going to a charity for terminally ill children.
ILLINOIS STATE

