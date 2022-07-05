ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Several Houses In East Baltimore Will Be Torn Down Over North Avenue Sinkhole, Mayor Says

By Annie Rose Ramos
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials plan to tear down several of the houses along the 700 block of North Avenue after a sinkhole has put their structural integrity in jeopardy.

“We will need to demolish these properties as soon as possible,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference on North Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials shut down part of North Avenue in East Baltimore on Monday because the sinkhole had eroded a large portion of the sidewalk.

On Tuesday morning, authorities announced that part of North Avenue would remain closed until further notice.

By Tuesday afternoon, they had declared the area unsafe, in part due to a storm that dropped heavy rain on the city over the weekend, Scott said.

Officials made public their plan to tear down the houses during the press conference.

The closure affects traffic in both directions along a stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue, according to details released Tuesday by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The agency said detours are in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue and eastbound traffic being diverted at Greenmount.

The closure stems from a large sinkhole that opened up along a sidewalk in front of homes in the 700 block of North Avenue .

It’s recommended that drivers who use North Avenue take alternate routes, such as Preston, Biddle, and 25th streets, to avoid getting stuck in traffic, the agency said.

There is no timetable for the road to reopen to east- and westbound traffic.

City officials reiterated that fact during their Tuesday press conference.

“It’s North Avenue, right? So we know it’s a main artery,” Scott said. “It’s going to be a severe traffic impact but the most important thing is the safety of the folks who are working to make the repair and for folks traveling.”

Public works crew could be seen doing repair work Tuesday morning at the site, which is being taped off until repairs are completed.

Baltimore Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy said that demolition contractors made progress tearing down the houses endangered by the sinkhole over the past 24 hours.

Building inspectors evaluated properties along the 700 block of the street starting at 716 North Avenue. On Tuesday morning, they determined that the houses between 720 and 724 needed to be demolished, Kennedy said.

“Demotion contractors have been out working since this morning on taking down those properties,” she said.

The investigation into the cause of the sinkhole is still underway, according to Tim Wolfe who heads the of Office of Engineering and Construction.

Wolfe’s office has been assessing the century-old 15-foot drain at the center of the sinkhole situation. Part of that inspection is already complete but a full assessment cannot be made until the drain is cleared out, he said.

“We’re going to go back tomorrow morning and do an assessment of the other half so that we can determine what the cause was,” he said.

Kennedy said her department was working to assist homeowners who will be affected by the demolition process.

“We have advised all of the homeowners to contact their insurance companies,” she said.

Some of those homeowners may be able to file a claim with the city once a full investigation into the cause of the sinkhole is complete, Kennedy said.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Release Draft Map Of New ‘Data Driven’ Districts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released a draft map with the first boundary changes to the department’s nine districts in decades. Under the proposal, some of the biggest changes would come to the Central, Eastern and Southeastern districts. The Eastern would lose several neighborhoods to the Central (Johnston Square, Oldtown and Penn-Fallsway) and Southeastern (Middle East, Madison-Eastend and Biddle Street), while expanding into neighborhoods that were previously part of the Northeastern, such as Clifton Park, Coldstream Homestead Montebello and Berea. The current district boundaries are outlined with blue lines. The new districts are given a corresponding color on the map. Credit:...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Large sink hole discovered outside North Baltimore home

Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

65-Year-Old Woman Struck By Vehicle, Dies After Trying To Cross Busy Road In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site. The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said. An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Sgt. Dragged By Car Faces Long Road To Recovery: Department

The Baltimore police sergeant dragged for two blocks by a violent repeat offender remains hospitalized, his department said Thursday, July 7. Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg was "on the mend" and receiving physical therapy, and while he has a good prognosis, he faces a long road to recovery, Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police President Mike Mancuso said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Sergeant ‘On The Mend’ After Being Dragged By Car, Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sgt. Ken Ramberg, the Baltimore police officer dragged by a car after a traffic stop last week, is “on the mend” and undergoing physical therapy at University of Maryland Shock Trauma, the Baltimore police union said Thursday. “His prognosis is good but he has a long road of recovery ahead,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso said in a statement posted on social media. “Ken’s wife, Luana, has shown amazing courage since this incident occurred. She has been by Ken’s side throughout this entire ordeal.” Mancuso asked that Baltimore residents share their thoughts and prayers with...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify two Baltimore homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified two homicide victims - one from June and one from the 4th of July. 25-year-old Sai Nakka was killed on June 19, 2022, in the 2100 block of Washington Blvd. 42-year-old Leroy Jeter III was killed on July 4,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Shot in Hail of Gunfire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Police Department officers responded to a gunshot incident on Raymonn Avenue on Wednesday after multiple reports of gunfire were made to 911. At approximately 10:13 p.m., Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Raymonn Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Not Working,’ Council Member Frustrated At Relentless Violence In Baltimore As Police Defend Crime Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 14 people have been shot in Baltimore since Friday, and the city’s homicide total stood at 184 Wednesday compared with 173 at this time last year. July 4th, 2022, at 3:12am Mr. Leroy Jeter was shot and killed on the 400 block of North Montford Avenue. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest and charges filed you may be eligible for a reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/qCiV00I5Jk — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) July 6, 2022 Non-fatal shootings are up as well to 369 compared with 350 at this time in 2021. Top...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

29-Year-Old Wounded In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers checking out reports of gunfire in the 4000 block of Raymonn Avenue about 10:13 p.m. found signs of a shooting and located a person who had been shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said. The victim, who was only identified as a 29-year-old, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
