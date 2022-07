During the 2022 annual meeting of a stormwater collective known as the Indiana MS4 Partnership, the University of Notre Dame received the New Municipal Best Management Practice Award for the Joyce Center green roof project. Green roofs are part of Notre Dame’s sustainability strategy and overall goal of protecting and conserving our water, energy and natural resources. Green roofs provide many benefits to the environment, and mitigating stormwater runoff is one of them.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO