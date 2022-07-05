ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Blake Buchanan player breakdown and recruiting impact analysis

By Zach Carey
streakingthelawn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Virginia Cavaliers and Tony Bennett reeling in their first basketball commit of the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday in Idaho native Blake Buchanan, UVA secures a high floor, high ceiling player. Notably, this takes some of the pressure off the Wahoo coaching staff this summer as the focus can...

www.streakingthelawn.com

Comments / 0

 

Cavaliers Now

WATCH: Blake Buchanan Shows Off in UVA Commitment Mixtape

There was more than one occasion to celebrate for Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff on this holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, Virginia basketball landed its first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 from 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan, the No. 1 overall player in Idaho and one of the top big men in the country.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
streakingthelawn.com

State of the program: Virginia women’s swim and dive

​​As the 2021-2022 athletic year has come to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers, we at Streaking the Lawn will be running a state of the program series for the numerous athletic programs that are a part of the university. In the past few weeks we took a look...
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

Virginia Announces Impressive Men’s Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced on Tuesday (July 5) its men’s recruiting class for the 2022-23 season. The class features a total of 16 athletes including three transfers and one athlete from New Zealand. “The UVA track and field staff has assembled an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New Sheetz opening in Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
NBC 29 News

UVA doctors provide COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Charlottesville is experiencing medium COVID-19 transmission. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says an uptick in cases should be a push to get your booster, if you have not already done so. “We’re certainly seeing that with our staff and faculty, there...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Person
Jay Huff
Person
Tony Bennett
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Construction continues on Rosser Avenue at Lucy Lane

Single lane closures for northbound and southbound will be required on Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro this week as work continues on the Waynesboro Marketplace development. The work is taking place in the vicinity of Lucy Lane. The city of Waynesboro encourages drivers to drive safely around construction cones and use...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR adding a new member to its team

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emily Pelliccia started volunteering with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad as a student at the University of Virginia. Now, with 28 years of experience, Albemarle County Fire Rescue is happy to welcome Pelliccia as deputy chief of Community Risk and Resilience. “I was hired for this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
#Recruiting#The Virginia Cavaliers#Uva#Wahoo
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
hburgcitizen.com

What’s a cohousing community? Inside the plan for Juniper Hill Commons.

Juniper Hill Commons is slated to be the first cohousing neighborhood built in Harrisonburg — the culmination of a dream 10 years in the making. But before it can become a reality, it needs a few more future residents to commit to purchasing one of the twenty-seven houses yet to be built on the property, located on Keezletown Road.
HARRISONBURG, VA
1061thecorner.com

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
timesvirginian.com

18 area residents arrested on 60-plus drug and gun charges

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted a multi-day enforcement operation that resulted in 18 individuals being arrested on 63 various felony and misdemeanor charges. Charges include distribution of controlled substances, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear in court, destruction property, probation violations, etc. The charges were all handed up by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.
FARMVILLE, VA

