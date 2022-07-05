ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Over 160,000 signatures to be submitted for SQ820

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
State Question 820 could appear on a ballot that Oklahomans can vote on in the nearby future.

SQ820 would legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana usage for anyone over 21 years old in Oklahoma if passed by voters.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws says SQ820 would give the state more revenue "for essential priorities," including healthcare and schools.

"The overwhelming number of signatures we have received demonstrates that our campaign has the momentum, and that Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults," said Campaign Director Michelle Tilley. "We are grateful to the thousands of Oklahoma voters who signed State Question 820 and believe in responsible marijuana policy."

According to Oklahoma law, after the signatures are submitted, there is a 10-day period where a protest can be made to challenge SQ820.

"From Woodward to Ardmore and Broken Bow to Tulsa, our campaign has been everywhere," said Senior Campaign Advisor Ryan Kiesel. "The massive number of signatures we collected means that Oklahoma voters are ready to take the next step in common-sense marijuana laws and make major investments in critical state services."

Tulsa County District Attorney Kunzweiler is a critic for the passage of any marijuana laws.

"Why can’t they just say here’s our proposal, let’s let the public look at it for a good long year." Kunzweiler added, " Let’s let law enforcement, medical community, prosecutors, judges, mental health professionals, let’s let them look this thing over and let’s have a robust conversation about what ought to be considered as whether it’s healthy for our state or not”

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted over 164,000 signatures from Oklahomans to the Office of the Secretary of State at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

[REAL]_PatheticKarens
4d ago

Some of y’all aren’t educated on the uses of marijuana and it shows. It’s an actual medicinal plant. Nothing compared to alcohol, prescription, or any other man made drugs that actually damage your body. This is an actual seed-bearing plant put on this earth with more uses than just “smoking”…. If you aren’t educated, why talk? 🤡🤡🤡

republican christian = oxymoron
4d ago

Bout time. Came from another state that legalized recreational use and the state made 10’s of millions in taxes in just the first year that went to the schools. I’m not a fan of it, but half the people in this state have cards already so why not just make it legal and earn some money for the state with taxes. People are going to use it whether you like it or not.

MONKEYLOVER77
4d ago

If the state will regulate recreational use as they do medical use, then I’m fine with it. If not, I won’t support it. As for where the money will be used, the state has proven time & again they can’t be trusted.

