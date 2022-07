As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO