ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Godspeed You! Black Emperor to headline Barcelona's AMFest

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have been announced as headliners for Spanish post-rock festival AMFest, which takes place in Barcelona between October 6-9 this year.

They're joined on the four-day bill by Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff , classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams , Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna , synthwave heavyweight Carpenter Brut , left-field doom rockers Pallbearer , post-rockers Caspian and more.

AMFest began life as Aloud Music Festival back in 2013 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Barcelona-based label Aloud Music. Originally intended as a one-off event, the success led to the organisers doing it all over again in 2014. From 2015 the festival changed it’s name and continued as AMFest until the pandemic put things on ice. Now in 2022 the festival is finally able to return with its strongest line-up today. The organisers comment,

"We have been working at this edition for 3 years now," the organisers say. "It was supposed to be the most ambitious edition of AMFest already in 2020 and the pandemic just increased our desire to make this AMFest the greatest edition ever and something we will never forget.

"The lineup is pretty close to what we would define as ';a dream come true'.  If somebody told us we would have some of these names with us when we started in 2013 we would have laughed, or cried. It will be an honour to work with La Farga de l'Hospitalet for the first time and we are looking forward to see many fans from the UK and Ireland coming over and having a wonderful weekend in sunny Barcelona in October."

The four-day festival takes place at La Farga de l’Hospitalet, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain from October 6-9.

Get tickets .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pejrz_0gV86Vwn00

(Image credit: Press)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Scorpions: World Wide Live - Album Of The Week Club review

While 1978's Tokyo Tapes might be the hardcore fans' favourite, 1985's World Wide Live captures Scorpions at their captures the band at their pyramid-building, imposingly practised and highly commercial peak, with the occasional flower-powered excursions of the Uli Jon Roth era consigned to rock's great dustbin. Instead, the performances were relentlessly taut and ruthlessly delivered.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Louder

Gwenno shares new video for N.Y.C.A.W

Cornish language art rocker Gwenno has released a new video for her song N.Y.C.A.W.. The only Welsh-language song on her latest album Tresor, which has just been released through Heavenly Recordings, the title is an acronym for Nid yw Cymru ar Werth or Wales is not for Sale, a well-known slogan in Wales against the rise of second homes,
MUSIC
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Music Festival#Godspeed#Chelsea Football Club#Amfest#Canadian#Spanish#Swedish#La Farga De L Hospitalet
Louder

The Steve Hillage albums you should definitely own

Guitarist and producer Steve Hillage is a true progressive visionary whose best albums cover a career as 70s prog hero and cult figure on the underground dance scene. When lists are compiled of true guitar heroes, hardly anyone spares a thought for Steve Hillage. And yet in a career that began more than half a century ago he has been one of the most consistently individual guitarists around.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Louder

Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick gets 50th anniversary release

Jethro Tull's 1972 classic album Thick As A Brick celebrates it's 50th anniversary with a new half-speed master vinyl reissue, complete with the original 12-page newspaper packaging that came with the original version of the album. The new reissue will be released on July 29 through PLG UK Catalog. At...
MUSIC
Louder

The hit that took Kiss into the discos is now more funky than ever

A Dutch DJ has remade I Was Made For Loving You with Chic legend Nile Rodgers and turned it into a dance floor smash. Kiss's 1979 single I Was Made For Lovin' You is enjoying an unlikely second life as a modern dance floor banger after Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens remade the song with Chic guitarist and disco legend Nile Rodgers.
MUSIC
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
796
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy