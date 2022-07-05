ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers Tabbed to be Next Women’s Basketball Head Coach

By College of Southern Maryland
 2 days ago
College of Southern Maryland Athletics has hired Ernest Chambers to be the next head coach of the women’s basketball program.

Chambers was most recently an assistant coach with the CSM men’s basketball program, beginning in that role during the 2018-19 season.

A former multi-sport athlete himself, Chambers’ basketball career consisted mostly of playing overseas in Europe and South Korea while stationed abroad in the United States Air Force. During that time, he received numerous individual and team accolades. Chambers also enjoyed a short stint as an NCAA Division III walk-on at Louisiana College in the mid-1980s. Chambers traveled across the United Kingdom and Germany in the early ’80s during his brief but successful career as an amateur fighter in the Armed Forces. He was crowned the United Kingdom Sports Conference Light Heavyweight and Inter-Service Boxing Champion (1984-1985) and received a prestigious invitation to participate in the military’s inter-service boxing camp/competition in San Antonio, Texas. He was a featured fighter during sold-out bouts in London and Dunoon, Scotland.

Since the time of his arrival to the mid-Atlantic region, he has served as a coach for several of the area’s most competitive AAU, CYO, and youth basketball teams. Many of his teams have featured some of the area’s top basketball talent, a number of whom achieved full scholarships to NCAA Division I, II, III, junior college, and NAIA institutions. Among his coaching notables, he coached the University of Iowa’s Luka Garza, the 2021 NCAA men’s Naismith Player of the Year. In addition to his coaching at the College of Southern Maryland, Chambers serves as league commissioner and founder for the CLPL (College Level Players League), which conducts highly competitive sessions of play featuring some of Southern Maryland’s premier former and current college basketball players and high school prospects. He possesses degrees and professional/graduate certificates from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), University of Oklahoma (OU), Georgetown University, and Mercyhurst College, respectively.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to put your stamp on a program like the one we have here, you are beside yourself with joy at the prospect of what can be done,” Chambers said. “I relish the opportunity to establish a culture of winning in the women’s program. I truly believe our time has come.”

“I had an amazing time with the men’s program and will still serve in an assistant role with them,” Chambers said. “When this opportunity presented itself, I leaped at the chance. I actually started my coaching career with a girl’s AAU program in Las Vegas. Though primarily serving as a basketball trainer during those days, I helped develop some of the talents that shifted the balance of power in the state from Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. The young ladies that I helped train and coach at the time went on to capture four consecutive state championship titles, ending a nearly half-century drought for the southern part of the state. So, women’s basketball has always had a special place in my heart.”

“With the level of talent we have residing in the Southern Maryland region, I believe we will be able to grow our own and really help those aspiring student-athletes get to the next level through their participation with our CSM women’s basketball program,” Chambers said. “Women’s basketball recruits who want to develop their athletic and academic skills before moving on to a four-year college, especially in our region, should strongly consider starting their collegiate careers at CSM.”

“I just want to reiterate how grateful I am for this opportunity,” Chambers said. “I have always had a love affair with this game. I worked hard to be the best I could be at it; to learn as much about it as possible, and to be that consummate student of the game. That will not change. I will take this opportunity to mentor our student-athletes while bringing credit to our institution of higher learning. My ultimate goal is to serve our community – and win a lot of games while doing it!”

