ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikesville, MD

Vehicle Thefts Continue To Decline In Maryland, Work To Reduce Rates Further Continues

By Maryland State Police
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HrL9_0gV85pRQ00

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The number of vehicle thefts in Maryland declined for the fourth straight year in 2020. However, work continues by the Maryland State Police, allied law enforcement agencies, and the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council to reduce those rates even further in upcoming years.

This comes as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 49 minutes, while one is stolen every 39 seconds in the United States. In most cases, vehicles are stolen either for the resale or distribution of parts, for transportation purposes, for the commission of other crimes, or for exportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETVAe_0gV85pRQ00
Credit: MDAutoTheft.org

One of the primary goals of National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month is to highlight how preventable most thefts are if people follow some basic steps. Overall, 50 percent of the vehicles stolen had the keys/key fobs left inside the vehicle while 60 percent of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked.

In addition, more than 66 percent of vehicle thefts occur at night and 95 percent of the vehicles stolen had no anti-theft devices. National surveys reveal that 33 percent of drivers left their vehicle while it was running.

According to the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, there were 10,683 vehicles stolen in Maryland in 2020, compared to 13,847 in 2016 and 38,194 in 1994, the year the Council was created. This represents a 68 percent decrease in stolen vehicles over that 26-year span. However, at the same time, there has been an increase in carjackings in recent years. Maryland recorded 1,015 carjackings in 2020, compared to 807 in 2019 and 731 in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSlD5_0gV85pRQ00
Credit: MDAutoTheft.org

To help drivers keep their vehicles safe, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council is continuing its annual awareness campaign during July. Vehicle theft is serious business. Consider the following:

  • 810,400 cars were stolen in the U.S. in 2020.
  • Only 56.1% of all stolen motor vehicles were recovered.
  • 52% of stolen vehicles are not recovered
  • Thieves can strip a vehicle of parts in 30 minutes or less.
  • Approximately 25 to 40 percent of the cost of comprehensive auto insurance is due to auto theft.

As a driver, you can take steps to keep your vehicle and belongings safe! Here are ways you can help prevent motor vehicle theft.

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
  • Put away your valuables.
  • Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
  • Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

Also, if you encounter a carjacker, surrender the vehicle without a fight, Carjacking is a serious and very dangerous situation. You can replace a car, but the life of every person is precious.

The Maryland General Assembly created the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 as a statewide planning and dedicated funding resource. The Council embraces a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process. Efforts by the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council have led to about a 70 percent reduction of vehicle thefts in Maryland over the past 26 years. Those efforts have saved Maryland motorists more than $239M over that span.

To learn more, click here and here.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

National Gun Law Change Has Led To Increase In Maryland’s Firearm Training Classes

MIDDLE RIVER Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gun shops are seeing an uptick in people registering for wear and carry classes.  Registration is up 1000% and the phones are ringing off the hook following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that changes Maryland’s gun laws by dropping the requirement for applicants to prove “good and substantial use,” a spokesperson at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River said. “I’m getting phone calls 24/7, checking emails 24/7 about this,” Bryan Fletcher, the director of Training at FreeState Gun Range said.  Fletcher said a class that normally runs once a month for 30–35 people now has...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Nearly 100 Drivers Busted During Independence Day DUI Patrol In Maryland: State Police

Nearly 100 allegedly drunk drivers were taken off Maryland roadways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a newly released report from state police. The Maryland State Police Department released its final tally from its Independence Day DUI Enforcement detail between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, which led to the arrest of 95 allegedly impaired drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pikesville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Pikesville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Law enforcement in Maryland getting record funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of funding is headed to Maryland law enforcement entities, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The State Aid for Police Protection program, the governor announced, will be receiving $122.5 million that will provide expanded resources to law enforcement officials that is designed to support operational expenditures and keep communities safe.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT, MDSE partner to collect Back-to-School supplies

(HANOVER, MD – July 6, 2022) – Thousands of Maryland children returning to school this fall won’t have the supplies they need for success in the new academic year. To help these students prepare for learning and growing in the classroom, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive beginning Monday, July 11, and continuing through Friday, July 29, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Directs Maryland State Police to Suspend ‘Good and Substantial Reason’ Standard For Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common-sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill. “Last...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicles#Thefts#The Maryland State Police
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Police departments in Maryland to receive $122.5 million in funding

As part of his Re-Fund the Police Initiative, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday awarded another $122.5 million to different law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The funds which are made possible by the State Aid for Police Protection program are meant to be used in a variety of ways including officer salary and wages, equipment, technology upgrades, investigative tools, operating expenses, contractual services, vehicle operation and maintenance costs.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Almost 100 Drunk Drivers Through Independence Day Weekend Across the State

Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence. From Friday, July 1st, through Monday, July 4th, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50. The full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers known as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or S.P.I.D.R.E. team, funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office also worked the initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

AFSCME: Maryland state staffing vacancies lead to dangerous working conditions

Staffing shortages across state government in Maryland are leading to dangerous working conditions and delays in critical services, union leaders allege. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 31 said Maryland has more than 7,000 vacant positions and that the state needs to immediately work to fill them and add more positions.
MARYLAND STATE
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Adopts Noncooperation Policy With Outside States That Attempt to Prosecute Women Who Come to Maryland Seeking to Obtain an Abortion

In response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy released the following message on Tuesday, July 6:. “As a result of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the State’s Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County has adopted a noncooperation policy with outside states that would attempt to criminalize the conduct of a woman who comes to Maryland to obtain a safe and legal abortion.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wcbm.com

Maryland’s GAS TAX now $0.43 per gallon

According to WJZ-13 news in Baltimore, the state gas tax in Maryland will increase by $0.07 beginning on Friday. This increase will bring the total state gas tax from $0.36 per gallon to $0.43 per gallon. Prior to the increase, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement calling on elected...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

How an outage is affecting unemployment services in DC, Md., Va.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. use the same software company for some of its services related to unemployment benefits, and a recent cyberattack is creating an impact on people who rely on it. Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) informed the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development about an “identified anomalous activity”...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Orders Suspension Of Maryland’s ‘Good & Substantial Reason’ Requirement For Concealed Carry Permits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gun owners in Maryland will no longer be required to prove that they have a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed firearm under a new order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan following a recent Supreme Court ruling. Citing the high court’s decision to strike down a New York law requiring residents to show they need to carry concealed weapons, the governor on Tuesday directed the Maryland State Police to halt enforcement of a similar requirement in Maryland. “In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy