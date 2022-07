MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are on the hunt for a man with an active warrant for the distribution of heroin. The Riley County Police Department says officers are currently on the hunt for Gary Bouck Jr., of Manhattan, as he has an active warrant for failure to appear. Officers noted the original crime Bouck is alleged to have committed is the distribution of heroin or a certain stimulant.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO